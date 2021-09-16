Social media apps Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram are seen on a smartphone. The major internet media argue that they have the private property right to determine what appears on their electronic pages and what does not. They are right. Photo: Reuters Social media apps Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram are seen on a smartphone. The major internet media argue that they have the private property right to determine what appears on their electronic pages and what does not. They are right. Photo: Reuters
Walter E. Block
To stop the cancel culture, sit back and let the free market take over

  • Texas is passing a bill aimed at stopping liberal censorship of conservatives by social media companies
  • But the better solution is to rely on the free enterprise system. In other words, let other platforms give big tech a run for its money

Updated: 3:30am, 16 Sep, 2021

Walter E. Block, Ph.D, is Harold E. Wirth Eminent Scholar Endowed Chair and Professor of Economics at Loyola University New Orleans