Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Guillaume Zagury and Laurie Underwood
How pandemic proves China’s ‘digital Confucianism’ is superior to the West
- For all the West’s complaints about invasion of privacy and freedom of movement, there are obvious benefits to an approach combining Confucian-style acceptance of governance with tech advancements
- The ability to quickly ease social distancing rules and return to jobs and classes in person are also valuable freedoms
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Dr Guillaume Zagury is a French epidemiologist and medical practitioner based in Shanghai, formerly the chief medical officer and VP of the 2nd Private International Hospital in Beijing (2011-2018). A specialist in international public health, he is a frequent lecturer on topics related to pandemic control and bio-medical innovation.
+ FOLLOW
Dr Laurie Underwood is a professor of intercultural business communications (adjunct) at NYU Shanghai, University of Aberdeen, and Skema. She is the co-author of "China CEO II", "China Entrepreneur", and "China CEO".