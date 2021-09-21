A woman adjusts her facemask while shopping in a clothing store on July 19 in Los Angeles, California. US economic growth “downshifted slightly” in July and August amid shortages of workers and materials, as well as concerns about the rise of the Delta variant of Covid-19, the Federal Reserve said on September 8. Photo: AFP
