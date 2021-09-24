Evergrande crisis is not entirely to blame for global market jitters

A man stands near a map showing Evergrande projects in China on the wall of an Evergrande development in Beijing on September 21. Global investors are watching nervously as the Evergrande Group struggles to avoid defaulting on tens of billions of dollars of debt. Photo: AP
