A citizen leaves after casting his ballot for the Election Committee polls, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, in Wan Chai, on September 19. The turnout of about 90 per cent for the election, the first to be held after electoral reforms this year, signals voter confidence in the system. Photo: Xinhua
