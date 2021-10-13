US President Joe Biden holds a chip as he speaks at the White House in Washington on February 24 amid a semiconductor shortage. Given the US’ dominance in semiconductor technology, it can inflict heavy damage on China, but at what cost to itself? Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden holds a chip as he speaks at the White House in Washington on February 24 amid a semiconductor shortage. Given the US’ dominance in semiconductor technology, it can inflict heavy damage on China, but at what cost to itself? Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden holds a chip as he speaks at the White House in Washington on February 24 amid a semiconductor shortage. Given the US’ dominance in semiconductor technology, it can inflict heavy damage on China, but at what cost to itself? Photo: Reuters
Winston Mok
Opinion

The View by Winston Mok

Self-defeating US tech war represents China’s Sputnik moment

  • While US technology sanctions have impeded innovation in China, it’s open to question whether they sufficiently suppress China’s rise and at what cost to the US economy
  • The US’ efforts could stifle domestic innovation and drive away start-ups and tech companies while benefiting other countries and forcing China to become free of American tech

Updated: 2:25am, 13 Oct, 2021

