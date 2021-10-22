Trucks transport cargo containers at the Port of Baltimore in Maryland, on October 14. Supply bottlenecks have contributed to a sharp rise in prices. But these pressures are not demand-driven and are likely to fade before they become embedded in long-term inflation expectations. Photo: AFP
