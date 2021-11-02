A customer shops at a Tesco supermarket with several empty shelves in Manchester, England, on September 12. Retailers, manufacturers and food suppliers have reported disruptions due to a shortage of truck drivers linked to the pandemic and Britain’s departure from the European Union, which has made it harder for many Europeans to work in the UK. Photo: AP
A customer shops at a Tesco supermarket with several empty shelves in Manchester, England, on September 12. Retailers, manufacturers and food suppliers have reported disruptions due to a shortage of truck drivers linked to the pandemic and Britain’s departure from the European Union, which has made it harder for many Europeans to work in the UK. Photo: AP