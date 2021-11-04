Just because some of the risks and vulnerabilities in financial markets are well flagged does not mean they cannot wreak havoc once they materialise. One of the most talked-about threats to markets this year was the possibility of a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” , the disorderly sell-off in bond markets sparked by the unexpected signal from the US Federal Reserve that it planned to start winding down its asset purchase programme. Leading central banks’ determination to avoid communication blunders, and their insistence that the recent build-up in inflationary pressures is transient, had until recently allayed concerns that another tantrum was in the offing. Yet, over the past month, bond investors’ confidence in the transitory inflation narrative has crumbled, partly because central banks themselves have begun to tilt in a more hawkish direction as price pressures have proved more persistent than anticipated. Nowhere is the challenge to the credibility of monetary policy more acute than in Australia, whose central bank has remained resolutely dovish despite the rise in inflation. It is alarming that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) – which faces much weaker inflationary pressures than in the US and Britain – is being punished most severely by bond markets, and this has significant implications for the larger central banks. The RBA’s problems intensified when data published on October 27 showed that core, or underlying, inflation in Australia had risen to 2.1 per cent year on year, the first time it had broken into the central bank’s 2-3 per cent target range since 2015. Never mind that Australia’s core inflation rate is half the level in the US. Bond investors seized on the stronger-than-expected data by driving up the yield on the country’s three-year bond – which is sensitive to changes in interest rates – to 1.2 per cent, taking the rise last month alone to close to one percentage point, the sharpest monthly increase since 1994. This convinced the RBA there was little point in defending its target of holding the yield on the three-year bond at 0.1 per cent, prompting investors to ramp up their bets on a faster pace of rate hikes, and bracketing the RBA with other central banks, notably those in New Zealand and Britain, that had either raised rates already or were signalling hikes in the coming months. On Tuesday, the RBA officially ditched its yield target, tacitly acknowledging that markets had forced its hand, and raising serious questions about whether central banks are behind the curve on inflation and are caving in to bond markets. Some investment strategists see the RBA’s climbdown as part of a broader loss of faith in central banks’ inflation-fighting resolve. George Saravelos, Deutsche Bank’s global head of currency research, claims central bank communication is being “successfully unravelled by the market”, and contrasts the current attacks with the demise of the Bretton Woods monetary regime in the early 1970s. This is an overstatement, yet it encapsulates the severity of the threat posed to the conduct of monetary policy, especially in the US where the Fed is sticking to its view that the sharp rise in inflation largely reflects temporary factors. However, it also reveals the risks to bond investors who, having previously underestimated inflationary pressures, are now pricing in rate hikes that are premature. First, the RBA's policy of controlling the short end of Australia's bond yield curve was bound to fail as yields on short-term debt the world over soared last month. Not only was yield curve control the wrong policy in an inflationary environment, its sudden demise will make it more difficult for other central banks seeking to cap yields to maintain credibility. On the other hand, the RBA made it clear that it is in no rush to raise rates, nor should it be given that inflation is still relatively low. That bond markets expect three rate increases next year – at least a year earlier than the RBA envisages – suggests the problem is not that Australian policymakers are behind the curve, but that they are struggling to hold their nerve in the face of an excessive inflation scare. Second, as I argued previously , rate hikes cannot address the worldwide problems of broken supply chains and acute labour shortages. It is therefore striking that markets – which have become increasingly concerned about the risk of a hawkish policy mistake – are goading central banks into raising rates aggressively, making the risk of a policy error more likely. Third, central banks are under less pressure to raise rates than it appears. Although yields on short-dated bonds have surged, global stocks are sitting comfortably near all-time highs, partly because real yields – which strip out the effects of inflation – are in negative territory. While a boon for equity valuations, negative real yields signal a bearish outlook for growth, cautioning against rapid rate hikes. If there is a lesson to be drawn from the ructions in Australia’s bond market, it is that central banks must not make the same mistake as investors by overreacting to the supply-shock-driven rise in inflation. Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory