Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Simon Tay
Opinion

Opinion

Simon Tay and Sarah Loh

Covid-19: ready or not, Asean nations must reopen, reconnect and reform

  • With government finances stretched, there is an increasing recognition that the region can no longer afford economy-crippling restrictions and must return to trajectories that stimulate growth
  • While the region’s pre-pandemic potential remains, reforms are needed to boost efforts to move up the value chain

Simon TaySarah Loh
Simon Tay and Sarah Loh

Updated: 9:15am, 23 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE