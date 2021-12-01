A clerk counts banknotes at a bank outlet in Hai’an, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
A clerk counts banknotes at a bank outlet in Hai’an, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hao Zhou
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Hao Zhou

Why China is warning of yuan speculation when the currency looks so stable

  • The yuan-dollar rate is stable but the official yuan index has surged against a basket of currencies. There are legitimate reasons for this, such as strong exports
  • But the concern is of the systemic risk of proprietary carry trades and the massive leveraging at banks and financial firms looking to profit from higher yuan returns

Hao Zhou
Hao Zhou

Updated: 10:45pm, 1 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A clerk counts banknotes at a bank outlet in Hai’an, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
A clerk counts banknotes at a bank outlet in Hai’an, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE