Illustration: Craig Stephens
Luke Patey
Opinion

Luke Patey and Zhang Chun

How US-China team effort in Africa could lower tensions and benefit all

  • China and the US need each other if they expect to help Africa overcome its challenges and achieve their respective goals
  • In rejecting an all-or-nothing approach to Africa, they would not only help the continent but ease their own fraught relationship

Updated: 2:38am, 3 Dec, 2021

