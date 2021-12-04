Hong Kong’s top trail runner Wong Ho-chung navigates the MacLehose Trail on December 4, 2020. Though unknown to and sometimes feared by Hongkongers, the city’s country parks and rich biodiversity are an important part of Hong Kong’s competitive advantage. Photo: Moment Sports Photography
David Dodwell
Why Hong Kong’s rich environment is part of its competitive advantage

  • Among all of Hong Kong’s many advantages, its unique juxtaposition of teeming urban humanity and pristine natural wilderness is too often overlooked
  • We eat away at our green spaces and country parks with full knowledge that we compromise our unique natural heritage at our peril

Updated: 4:38am, 4 Dec, 2021

