Vietnamese travel on the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway line in Hanoi on November 6. Vietnam’s first metro line, built by a Chinese company, began operation in Hanoi last month after years of delays and a near-doubling of construction costs. Photo: EPA-EFE
