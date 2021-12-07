A girl wearing a costume inspired by the Netflix series Squid Game poses in front of a giant doll named Younghee from the series on display at a park in Seoul on October 26. The series, which captures the country’s gaping inequalities and rising household indebtedness, has become an international sensation. Photo: Reuters
A girl wearing a costume inspired by the Netflix series Squid Game poses in front of a giant doll named Younghee from the series on display at a park in Seoul on October 26. The series, which captures the country’s gaping inequalities and rising household indebtedness, has become an international sensation. Photo: Reuters
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Squid Game and Parasite tap into public anger over unaffordable housing

  • While house prices globally have soared since the pandemic erupted, Seoul has remained consistently in the top five markets with the fastest growth in home values
  • South Korea is a prime example of how policies to cool the market can go badly wrong

Nicholas Spiro
Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 6:45am, 7 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A girl wearing a costume inspired by the Netflix series Squid Game poses in front of a giant doll named Younghee from the series on display at a park in Seoul on October 26. The series, which captures the country’s gaping inequalities and rising household indebtedness, has become an international sensation. Photo: Reuters
A girl wearing a costume inspired by the Netflix series Squid Game poses in front of a giant doll named Younghee from the series on display at a park in Seoul on October 26. The series, which captures the country’s gaping inequalities and rising household indebtedness, has become an international sensation. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE