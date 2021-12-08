US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell (left) and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listen during a House Financial Committee hearing in Washington on December 1. Stocks slid, short-term interest rates rose and measures of equity volatility surged after Powell warned Congress that rising inflation could justify ending asset purchases sooner than planned. Photo: Bloomberg
