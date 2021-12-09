An aerial view of CLP Power’s Black Point power station, a gas-fired plant in Lung Kwu Tan in the New Territories, on November 10. When the second gas-powered unit at Black Point comes online in 2023, CLP will have the capacity to shut down the coal-powered Castle Peak power station. Photo: Martin Chan
