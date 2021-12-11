Anti-government protestors arrested in Causeway Bay on National Day on October 1, 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Anti-government protestors arrested in Causeway Bay on National Day on October 1, 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Paul Yip
Opinion

Opinion

Paul Yip

To heal Hong Kong, start with the young protesters jailed for the 2019 social movement

  • Societal reconciliation is empty talk unless we have practical action, starting with the thousands of young Hongkongers arrested or in jail, many talented and remorseful
  • At the minimum, restore their university places, encourage companies to look past their convictions and provide counselling and support to repair family relations

Paul Yip
Paul Yip

Updated: 10:30am, 11 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Anti-government protestors arrested in Causeway Bay on National Day on October 1, 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Anti-government protestors arrested in Causeway Bay on National Day on October 1, 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE