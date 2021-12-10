Illustration: Craig Stephens
Nicholas Ross Smith
Opinion

US and China at war? Why Thucydides Trap or Cold War analogies are deeply unhelpful

  • The emergence of new technologies, including in nuclear weaponry, and cyberspace has changed international relations and rendered the analogies meaningless
  • Instead, treating the Sino-American relationship as a complex but unique relationship would enable a more positive focus and downsize the negativity dominating discourse

Updated: 3:30am, 10 Dec, 2021

