Scaffolding netting damaged by Typhoon In-Fa shrouds buildings at a residential development under construction in Shanghai on July 29. Chinese policymakers are walking a tightrope as they seek to balance the need to rein in leverage in the property sector with the fallout of the near-collapse of China Evergrande Group and other developers. Photo: Bloomberg
Scaffolding netting damaged by Typhoon In-Fa shrouds buildings at a residential development under construction in Shanghai on July 29. Chinese policymakers are walking a tightrope as they seek to balance the need to rein in leverage in the property sector with the fallout of the near-collapse of China Evergrande Group and other developers. Photo: Bloomberg