US President Joe Biden speaks to guests and Kennedy Centre Honorees in the East Room at the White House on December 5. There is a genuine debate to be had over the merits of democratic institutions, but Biden’s democratic summit is unlikely to provide it. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
US President Joe Biden speaks to guests and Kennedy Centre Honorees in the East Room at the White House on December 5. There is a genuine debate to be had over the merits of democratic institutions, but Biden’s democratic summit is unlikely to provide it. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

In the name of democracy, US summit sets out to divide the world

  • The recognition that democracy can take different forms takes a backseat to the apparent US intent to draw a fence around likely allies in an effort to isolate a rising China

David Dodwell
David Dodwell

Updated: 10:00pm, 10 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden speaks to guests and Kennedy Centre Honorees in the East Room at the White House on December 5. There is a genuine debate to be had over the merits of democratic institutions, but Biden’s democratic summit is unlikely to provide it. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
US President Joe Biden speaks to guests and Kennedy Centre Honorees in the East Room at the White House on December 5. There is a genuine debate to be had over the merits of democratic institutions, but Biden’s democratic summit is unlikely to provide it. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE