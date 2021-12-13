Illustration: Craig Stephens
Brian Y. S. Wong
Hong Kong must build on M+ museum opening to fulfil its cultural potential

  • The opening of M+ was a success, but more must be done to translate Hong Kong’s unique culture into soft power for the city and the country
  • The city is uniquely positioned to articulate another side to China’s story, one that complements the cultural vision projected by the mainland

Updated: 8:30am, 13 Dec, 2021

