A worker inspects semiconductor chips at a plant in Ipoh, Malaysia, on October 15. Photo: Reuters
A worker inspects semiconductor chips at a plant in Ipoh, Malaysia, on October 15. Photo: Reuters
Hugh Harsono
Opinion

Opinion

Hugh Harsono

Samsung’s Texas chip plant can help US get back in global semiconductor game

  • Samsung’s move could have significant implications for US competitiveness as well as the whole global semiconductor supply chain
  • This could set the stage for a revamped American manufacturing presence while showcasing US efforts to harness other emerging technologies

Hugh Harsono
Hugh Harsono

Updated: 9:00pm, 12 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker inspects semiconductor chips at a plant in Ipoh, Malaysia, on October 15. Photo: Reuters
A worker inspects semiconductor chips at a plant in Ipoh, Malaysia, on October 15. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE