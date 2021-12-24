Taiwan Armed Forces soldiers crew a CM-11 Brave Tiger battle tank during a military combat live-fire exercise in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on December 21. Taiwan has always been viewed as unfinished business and an issue of great importance for Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Andy Xie
The View by Andy Xie

Markets ignore risks of conflict over Ukraine and Taiwan at their peril

  • Financial markets seem in denial as China and Russia seek to roll back US dominance and reassert their own sphere of influence
  • Any military confrontation would be a shock to the global economy. In particular, war over Taiwan could have devastating repercussions on US corporate profits and the unique role of the dollar

Updated: 1:30am, 24 Dec, 2021

