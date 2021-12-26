Clouds gather over the US Capitol in Washington on December 10 when the Senate passed legislation creating a fast track to raising the nation’s debt ceiling. The US government’s rising fiscal debt is a factor that could constrain the Fed’s ability to raise interest rates. Photo: Bloomberg
Clouds gather over the US Capitol in Washington on December 10 when the Senate passed legislation creating a fast track to raising the nation’s debt ceiling. The US government’s rising fiscal debt is a factor that could constrain the Fed’s ability to raise interest rates. Photo: Bloomberg