Customers browse computer games at a store in Beijing on September 10, 2021, days after Chinese officials summoned gaming enterprises including Tencent and NetEase, the two market leaders in China’s multibillion-dollar gaming scene, to discuss further curbs on the industry. Photo: AFP
Customers browse computer games at a store in Beijing on September 10, 2021, days after Chinese officials summoned gaming enterprises including Tencent and NetEase, the two market leaders in China’s multibillion-dollar gaming scene, to discuss further curbs on the industry. Photo: AFP