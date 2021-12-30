People collect water from a China-funded well in a village in Senegal in August 2018. The well-drilling project was one outcome from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit in 2015. The competition for influence is an opportunity for Africa to fast-track its development. Photo: Xinhua
Mwansa Chalwe Snr
Opinion

In the new ‘Scramble for Africa’, nations have much to gain – but they can’t ignore the risks

  • It is to Africa’s advantage that the jockeying for influence between China, the US, EU and other regional powers brings critical investment for development
  • However, African leaders are also wary of being caught in the crossfire of geoeconomic competition

Updated: 6:45am, 30 Dec, 2021

