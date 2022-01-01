A young man walks past a coronavirus-themed mural honouring medical workers in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 25. Although global economic recovery continues, it is uneven, and the Omicron variant has heightened uncertainty. Photo: AP
A young man walks past a coronavirus-themed mural honouring medical workers in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 25. Although global economic recovery continues, it is uneven, and the Omicron variant has heightened uncertainty. Photo: AP
Wempi Saputra
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Wempi Saputra and Dody Budy Waluyo

How Indonesia will use its G20 presidency to steer post-pandemic recovery

  • Indonesia aims to use the platform to help hasten economic revival and prevent, prepare for and respond to future pandemics
  • Addressing uneven vaccine roll-out and grappling with the complex macroeconomic environment are immediate challenges

Wempi SaputraDody Budy Waluyo
Wempi Saputra and Dody Budy Waluyo

Updated: 9:15am, 1 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A young man walks past a coronavirus-themed mural honouring medical workers in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 25. Although global economic recovery continues, it is uneven, and the Omicron variant has heightened uncertainty. Photo: AP
A young man walks past a coronavirus-themed mural honouring medical workers in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 25. Although global economic recovery continues, it is uneven, and the Omicron variant has heightened uncertainty. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE