A man prepares to welcome customers in a business that accepts payments in cryptocurrency in San Salvador, El Salvador, on December 7. More energy, resources and intellectual capital could be directed towards crypto’s potential to lift up the developing world. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man prepares to welcome customers in a business that accepts payments in cryptocurrency in San Salvador, El Salvador, on December 7. More energy, resources and intellectual capital could be directed towards crypto’s potential to lift up the developing world. Photo: EPA-EFE