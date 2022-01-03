A man prepares to welcome customers in a business that accepts payments in cryptocurrency in San Salvador, El Salvador, on December 7. More energy, resources and intellectual capital could be directed towards crypto’s potential to lift up the developing world. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man prepares to welcome customers in a business that accepts payments in cryptocurrency in San Salvador, El Salvador, on December 7. More energy, resources and intellectual capital could be directed towards crypto’s potential to lift up the developing world. Photo: EPA-EFE
Max Nam-Storm
Opinion

Opinion

Max Nam-Storm

How crypto innovations can bring real-world benefits to emerging economies

  • While investors and financial markets chase the latest trends, entrepreneurs in less-developed regions are experimenting and using digital innovations to benefit their societies, and we should support them

Max Nam-Storm
Max Nam-Storm

Updated: 10:15am, 3 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man prepares to welcome customers in a business that accepts payments in cryptocurrency in San Salvador, El Salvador, on December 7. More energy, resources and intellectual capital could be directed towards crypto’s potential to lift up the developing world. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man prepares to welcome customers in a business that accepts payments in cryptocurrency in San Salvador, El Salvador, on December 7. More energy, resources and intellectual capital could be directed towards crypto’s potential to lift up the developing world. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE