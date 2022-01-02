A chef works at a food booth in Istanbul, Turkey, on December 29. Turkey’s annual inflation rate is expected to have hit 30.6 per cent in December, according to a Reuters poll, breaching the 30 per cent level for the first time since 2003 as prices rose due to record lira volatility. Photo: Xinhua
