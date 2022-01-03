An electronic screen showing the Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Central on September 20. Photo: Dickson Lee
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Climate change is driving capitalism’s need to change to survive

  • The world can no longer afford stock markets having a free ride while governments do the heavy lifting of financing essential needs
  • Circumstances emerging around the world make it likely that capitalism will evolve into something closer to China’s brand of state capitalism

Updated: 3:30am, 3 Jan, 2022

