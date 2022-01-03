A person holds a sign at a checkpoint as revellers gather ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York’s Times Square on December 31. Despite record numbers of Covid-19 cases across the city and nationwide, the celebrations went ahead. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
A person holds a sign at a checkpoint as revellers gather ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York’s Times Square on December 31. Despite record numbers of Covid-19 cases across the city and nationwide, the celebrations went ahead. Photo: Getty Images / AFP