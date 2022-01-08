Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Gal Luft
Opinion

Opinion

Gal Luft

Why China has reason to wish for a Trump presidency in 2024

  • Trump’s grip on the Republican Party makes his return to the White House a not-so-far-fetched possibility
  • While we could expect China hawks to dominate his team in any comeback, his disdain for allies and military adventures, and penchant for deal-making, will chime with a Beijing hoping to cool tensions

Gal Luft
Gal Luft

Updated: 1:30am, 8 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE