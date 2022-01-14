Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Lina Vyas
Opinion

Opinion

Lina Vyas and Stuti Rawat

Omicron: how the fifth wave highlights flaws in Hong Kong’s pandemic policies

  • Use of the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app, hotel quarantine and policy consistency have all come under scrutiny
  • The latest outbreak provides a chance to reassess these policies and develop a well-thought-out pandemic management strategy that takes into account its medium- and long-term effects

Lina VyasStuti Rawat
Lina Vyas and Stuti Rawat

Updated: 11:00am, 14 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE