Workers work next to solar panels in an integrated power station in Yancheng city, Jiangsu province, on October 14, 2020. Expect companies focusing on emissions reduction, new forms of energy, and providing the infrastructure for new energy facilities to be among the market leaders next year. Photo: AFP
