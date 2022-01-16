Workers work next to solar panels in an integrated power station in Yancheng city, Jiangsu province, on October 14, 2020. Expect companies focusing on emissions reduction, new forms of energy, and providing the infrastructure for new energy facilities to be among the market leaders next year. Photo: AFP
Lei Wang
Opinion

China’s stock market will bounce back in 2022, but expect green energy, not big tech, to lead the way

  • Regulatory tightening and Covid-19 fears wreaked havoc on China’s stock market in 2021, but increased spending could help it outperform the US this year
  • While regulations are a long-term win for tech companies, uncertainty in the short term could make stocks in green energy and logistics a safer investment

Updated: 9:45pm, 16 Jan, 2022

