Shiftall CEO Takuma Iwasa demonstrates Haritora X, a full-body tracking system for VR, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 5. A jacket equipped with sensors that let wearers feel hugs or even punches encountered in virtual reality was among the innovations giving the metaverse a more realistic edge at the Consumer Electronics Show. Photo: AFP
Shiftall CEO Takuma Iwasa demonstrates Haritora X, a full-body tracking system for VR, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 5. A jacket equipped with sensors that let wearers feel hugs or even punches encountered in virtual reality was among the innovations giving the metaverse a more realistic edge at the Consumer Electronics Show. Photo: AFP
Wang Xiaogang
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Wang Xiaogang

How AI can help deliver on metaverse’s promise of a better future

  • The metaverse’s many possibilities will require new ways for users to explore its capabilities, and AI is the key to unlocking them
  • Technology leaders have the responsibility to ensure the metaverse is built in a moral, fair and sustainable way

Wang Xiaogang
Wang Xiaogang

Updated: 4:30pm, 26 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Shiftall CEO Takuma Iwasa demonstrates Haritora X, a full-body tracking system for VR, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 5. A jacket equipped with sensors that let wearers feel hugs or even punches encountered in virtual reality was among the innovations giving the metaverse a more realistic edge at the Consumer Electronics Show. Photo: AFP
Shiftall CEO Takuma Iwasa demonstrates Haritora X, a full-body tracking system for VR, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 5. A jacket equipped with sensors that let wearers feel hugs or even punches encountered in virtual reality was among the innovations giving the metaverse a more realistic edge at the Consumer Electronics Show. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE