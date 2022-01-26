How AI can help deliver on metaverse’s promise of a better future

Shiftall CEO Takuma Iwasa demonstrates Haritora X, a full-body tracking system for VR, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 5. A jacket equipped with sensors that let wearers feel hugs or even punches encountered in virtual reality was among the innovations giving the metaverse a more realistic edge at the Consumer Electronics Show. Photo: AFP
Shiftall CEO Takuma Iwasa demonstrates Haritora X, a full-body tracking system for VR, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 5. A jacket equipped with sensors that let wearers feel hugs or even punches encountered in virtual reality was among the innovations giving the metaverse a more realistic edge at the Consumer Electronics Show. Photo: AFP