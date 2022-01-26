Illustration: Craig Stephens
Paul Yip
China can learn to live with its shrinking population, but it can’t stop the trend

  • Changing mindsets among young couples and the high economic costs of raising a family are driving China’s population growth slowdown
  • The right technological advances, government policies and commitment to preserving the environment and people’s well-being can slow the decline

Updated: 8:45am, 26 Jan, 2022

