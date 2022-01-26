Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Andy Xie
Opinion

Opinion

Andy Xie

Coming era of stagflation and wealth destruction will be boon to working class

  • While investors tremble at the prospect of falling asset prices and tighter monetary policy, the working class is set to benefit from rising wages
  • Strong wage growth could drive higher consumption and prop up the global economy while overvalued stocks and real estate fall sharply

Andy Xie
Andy Xie

Updated: 9:30pm, 26 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE