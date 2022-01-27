An NFT created by digital artist Zamblek named “Shambo NFT #84” on Binance NFT marketplace is displayed on a mobile phone in December last year. With NFT sales now in the billions of dollars, the ecosystem has attracted attention from scammers and money launderers. Photo: AFP
Hugh Harsono
Opinion

Wild west of art NFTs needs regulating, but government oversight is not the answer

  • Government regulation to curb cryptocurrencies and, by extension, regulate art NFTs will prove fruitless given the internet’s ability to reach any determined consumer
  • Instead, we need a system of decentralised governance working in tandem with private entities to prevent predatory trades

Updated: 1:30pm, 27 Jan, 2022

