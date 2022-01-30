As women get richer, they are also changing the face of philanthropy

MacKenzie Scott, seen here on March 4, 2018, was third in the Forbes list of the world’s richest women in 2021. She was also the biggest philanthropist of the pandemic, giving away US$5.8 billion in grants to 500 non-profit organisations across the US, supporting causes including racial equity, LGBTQ+ rights and public health. Photo: AP
MacKenzie Scott, seen here on March 4, 2018, was third in the Forbes list of the world’s richest women in 2021. She was also the biggest philanthropist of the pandemic, giving away US$5.8 billion in grants to 500 non-profit organisations across the US, supporting causes including racial equity, LGBTQ+ rights and public health. Photo: AP