Hong Kong Chief Justice Andrew Cheung meets the press at the High Court after attending the opening of the new legal year in Hong Kong on January 24. Cheung made clear that “there is no question of the impartiality of our courts being affected by this special arrangement under Article 44”. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong Chief Justice Andrew Cheung meets the press at the High Court after attending the opening of the new legal year in Hong Kong on January 24. Cheung made clear that “there is no question of the impartiality of our courts being affected by this special arrangement under Article 44”. Photo: Reuters
Grenville Cross
Opinion

Opinion

Grenville Cross

Judges handling national security cases in Hong Kong remain true to their judicial oath, defying critics

  • The chief justice’s defence of the city’s judicial independence at the opening of the legal year was timely, particularly his rebuttal of continuing criticism over a provision in the law allowing the chief executive to designate judges who try these cases

Grenville Cross
Grenville Cross

Updated: 6:45am, 3 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Justice Andrew Cheung meets the press at the High Court after attending the opening of the new legal year in Hong Kong on January 24. Cheung made clear that “there is no question of the impartiality of our courts being affected by this special arrangement under Article 44”. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong Chief Justice Andrew Cheung meets the press at the High Court after attending the opening of the new legal year in Hong Kong on January 24. Cheung made clear that “there is no question of the impartiality of our courts being affected by this special arrangement under Article 44”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE