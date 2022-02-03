Illustration: Craig Stephens
Brian P. Klein
Opinion

How India and Southeast Asia can save global growth as US and China stagnate

  • Both China and the United States, the two biggest engines of global economic activity, face severe slowdowns
  • India and the ‘Asean-5’ could emerge as saviours of global growth, thanks to their young, tech-savvy populations and low wages

Updated: 5:06am, 3 Feb, 2022

