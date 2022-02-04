Volunteers in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train in a forest near Kyiv, Ukraine, on January 22. Across Ukraine, thousands of civilians are participating in such groups to receive basic combat training and, in time of war, would be under direct command of the Ukrainian military. Photo: TNS
