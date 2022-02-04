Volunteers in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train in a forest near Kyiv, Ukraine, on January 22. Across Ukraine, thousands of civilians are participating in such groups to receive basic combat training and, in time of war, would be under direct command of the Ukrainian military. Photo: TNS
Richard Harris
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Richard Harris

Ukraine crisis: why investors should fear inflation and interest rate rises, not war

  • Geopolitical tensions are not always bad for stock markets, which have a history of going up in times of conflict
  • Inflation, higher interest rates and reductions in central bank liquidity will do more damage to economies than a territorial war in Ukraine

Updated: 1:30am, 4 Feb, 2022

