The remains of a Tesla vehicle are seen after it crashed in The Woodlands, Texas, on April 17, 2021. Concerns about the safety and reliability of self-driving cars persist despite rosy pronouncements of their imminent rise to prominence. Photo: Reuters
The remains of a Tesla vehicle are seen after it crashed in The Woodlands, Texas, on April 17, 2021. Concerns about the safety and reliability of self-driving cars persist despite rosy pronouncements of their imminent rise to prominence. Photo: Reuters