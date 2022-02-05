Senior citizens queue up to get vaccinated at Wong Tai Sin Temple Square on January 8. The government should consider the holistic needs of older Hongkongers before implementing policies like the health care voucher scheme for the elderly. Photo: Dickson Lee
Senior citizens queue up to get vaccinated at Wong Tai Sin Temple Square on January 8. The government should consider the holistic needs of older Hongkongers before implementing policies like the health care voucher scheme for the elderly. Photo: Dickson Lee
Pamela Tin
Opinion

Opinion

Pamela Tin and Emily Ma

To improve Hong Kong’s primary health care, get Hongkongers involved

  • A recent Covid-19 lockdown and the health care voucher scheme for the elderly are examples of well-intentioned but not well-thought-out health measures
  • The fragmentation of health services in Hong Kong suggests the need to empower residents to navigate the health system

Pamela TinEmily Ma
Pamela Tin and Emily Ma

Updated: 8:15am, 5 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Senior citizens queue up to get vaccinated at Wong Tai Sin Temple Square on January 8. The government should consider the holistic needs of older Hongkongers before implementing policies like the health care voucher scheme for the elderly. Photo: Dickson Lee
Senior citizens queue up to get vaccinated at Wong Tai Sin Temple Square on January 8. The government should consider the holistic needs of older Hongkongers before implementing policies like the health care voucher scheme for the elderly. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE