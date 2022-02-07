Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
C. Uday Bhaskar
Opinion

Opinion

C. Uday Bhaskar

India can be alternative for Central Asian nations fearing Chinese yoke

  • Counterterrorism, development and other concerns have sparked renewed political interest in Central Asia, particularly in China and India
  • While India’s influence in the region is limited by a lack of direct access and China’s heft, it can still be an alternative to those wary of Beijing

C. Uday Bhaskar
C. Uday Bhaskar

Updated: 3:30am, 7 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE