A section of Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia gas pipeline, which supplies gas to China, in Russia’s far eastern Amur region, pictured on November 29, 2019. Russia also supplies half of Europe’s natural gas, and there are fears it could cut supplies in retaliation for US and European sanctions, should it invade Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
A section of Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia gas pipeline, which supplies gas to China, in Russia’s far eastern Amur region, pictured on November 29, 2019. Russia also supplies half of Europe’s natural gas, and there are fears it could cut supplies in retaliation for US and European sanctions, should it invade Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Russian invasion of Ukraine could send the battered global economy into recession

  • A Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions such a move would elicit could destabilise global trade, causing untold economic damage
  • After two years of economic downturn and supply-chain disruptions, the world needs a chance at crisis-free recovery, which means peace is essential

David Brown
David Brown

Updated: 2:30pm, 7 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A section of Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia gas pipeline, which supplies gas to China, in Russia’s far eastern Amur region, pictured on November 29, 2019. Russia also supplies half of Europe’s natural gas, and there are fears it could cut supplies in retaliation for US and European sanctions, should it invade Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
A section of Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia gas pipeline, which supplies gas to China, in Russia’s far eastern Amur region, pictured on November 29, 2019. Russia also supplies half of Europe’s natural gas, and there are fears it could cut supplies in retaliation for US and European sanctions, should it invade Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE