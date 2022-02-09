Passengers wait before boarding a flight departing from Istanbul to Yerevan on February 2. Turkey and Armenia resumed their first commercial flights in two years as part of efforts to warm ties. The recent launch of a normalisation process between the two countries reflects Turkey’s commitment to regional peace. Photo: AFP
