Passengers wait before boarding a flight departing from Istanbul to Yerevan on February 2. Turkey and Armenia resumed their first commercial flights in two years as part of efforts to warm ties. The recent launch of a normalisation process between the two countries reflects Turkey’s commitment to regional peace. Photo: AFP
A. Emin Önen
Opinion

Turkic Council rebranding reflects Turkey’s hopes to broaden ties in Asia

  • While it draws strength from a common linguistic and cultural heritage, the Organisation of Turkic States is not involved in ethnicity-based politics among its members or in third countries
  • The revamped body is also in line with Turkey’s ‘Asia Anew’ initiative that aims to deepen cooperation with the region

Updated: 3:30am, 9 Feb, 2022

