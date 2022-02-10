Caught between the US and Russia, Ukraine’s only hope is to become neutral

A Ukrainian guard patrols the border with Russia in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region on February 2. Fears of a Russian invasion are growing as President Vladimir Putin accuses the US and its allies of threatening Russia’s security by refusing to ban Ukraine from joining Nato. Photo: AP
