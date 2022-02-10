A Ukrainian guard patrols the border with Russia in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region on February 2. Fears of a Russian invasion are growing as President Vladimir Putin accuses the US and its allies of threatening Russia’s security by refusing to ban Ukraine from joining Nato. Photo: AP
Victor Gao
Caught between the US and Russia, Ukraine’s only hope is to become neutral

  • While the US insists Ukraine is free to join Nato, Russia claims cultural ties with Ukraine and sees the eastern expansion of the alliance as a challenge to its security
  • With the threat of a Russian invasion mounting, the best hope for Ukraine’s future peace is to become a neutral state like Switzerland

Updated: 2:40am, 10 Feb, 2022

