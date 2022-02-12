Illustration: Craig Stephens
Martin Williams
Hong Kong’s Covid-19 measures must be driven by scientific fact, not fear

  • The middle road between a strict zero-Covid-19 policy and a dangerous ‘let it rip’ scenario is grounded in science and promotes quality of life
  • It requires us to focus on sensible long-term measures such as wearing masks, getting vaccinated, gathering only outdoors, and improving indoor ventilation

Updated: 6:45am, 12 Feb, 2022

